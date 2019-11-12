Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles F. Zurawski Obituary
Zurawski, Charles F.
79, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Carol (Fontes) Zurawski; they were married for 56 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Dr. Charles and Irene (Weber) Zurawski.
He was a Chemical Operator for American Hoechst and Ciba- Geigy for many years before his retirement. He proudly served in the United State Army. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening, also enjoyed family and friends, and his tractor collection.
Besides his wife his loving daughters, Susan Brown and her husband George, and Laurie Zurawski – Ward and her husband John, survive him. His adoring grandchildren, Nicole Giles and Nicholas Brown and his great grandchildren Gavin and Gabriella Giles. He was the brother of the late William A. Zurawski.
His funeral will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 11 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, and followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11 A.M. Burial with military Honors will be in Pocasset Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
