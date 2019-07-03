Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front Street
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Resources
Charles G. Chito


1930 - 2019
Charles G. Chito Obituary
CHITO, CHARLES G.
88, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Hope Hospice in Providence. Born in Pawtucket to the late John and Caroline (Ferreira) Chito, he lived a long and happy life with Joan M. (Raymond) Chito, his wife of 67 years who passed away in December 2018.
He was a well-respected business owner of multiple companies including Blount Screen Printing, National Marker, and International Stencil, all in Pawtucket, and Harris Industries located in California and Rhode Island.
He was a Korean War Army veteran.
A devoted father, provider and caretaker, Charlie is survived by his children, Nancy (Jim) Calnan of Duxbury, MA; Paul (Christine) Chito of Chepachet; Sandra Chito of Lincoln; Robert (Elaine) Chito of Lincoln; Chuck (Robin) Chito of Lincoln; Lori (Gary) Blais of Seekonk, MA; Christopher Chito (Deceased); and Erica Chito Childs of New York City, NY; 14 grandchildren, Jim, Jen, Greg, Eric, Amanda, Kristen, Danny, Scott, Joshua, Jared, Justin, Kasie, Chris and Jada; 17 great grandchildren; and his dog Jasmine.
Charles's life will be celebrated Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Family and friends are invited, and may call Saturday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
