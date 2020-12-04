Héon, O.M.I., Reverend Charles Gustave

Rev. Charles G. Héon, O.M.I., 83, died on December 1, 2020 in Tewksbury, MA. He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a son of the late Gustave D. Héon and Bernadette Marie Coté.

Fr. Héon professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on August 2, 1958 and was ordained to the priesthood on January 19, 1964. He was assigned to the missions in Haiti, where he ministered for nearly forty-four years.

Father Charles served as Associate Pastor and Pastor in several parishes in Cape-Haitian, Les Cayes and Port-au-Prince. He was involved in Formation ministry in the Pre-Novitiate. He was the founding Pastor of Saint Mary Magdalene Parish in Port-au-Prince. His final assignment was as Assistant Director of Project Hope, an orphanage in Les Cayes.

Due to failing health, he returned to the U.S. in April 2008 for medical assistance at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, MA with plans to return to Haiti. However, his health remained frail, in March of 2011, he was assigned to the U.S. Province and became a member of the Tewksbury community, where he was a devoted member of the afternoon "Tea Group.". He remained there until his death.

In addition to his Oblate family, Fr. Héon is survived by a sister, Constance Sullivan of Smithfield, his nieces and nephews, Kevin and Patricia Sullivan of Warren, Steven and Brenda Sullivan of Burrillville, Keith Sullivan of Smithfield, Scott and Ashly Sullivan of North Providence and Kristin Sullivan of Cumberland, and grand-nieces and nephews, Patrick and Katie Sullivan, Haley and Emma Sullivan, Riley and Benjamin Sullivan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in the Oblate Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA. Donations in memory of Fr. Héon may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876-2849



