Bearse Jr., Charles Inman
Charles Inman Bearse, Jr., 89, passed away in the presence of his family on December 9, 2019. He was the husband of Charlotte Riggs Bearse, who predeceased him in death in 2016. Born in Providence and raised in Warwick, RI, Charlie, as he was familiarly known, was the son of the late Marion (George) and Charles Inman Bearse, Sr. He attended Moses Brown School, sailed competitively on Narragansett Bay, and graduated from Brown University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and a freemason.
Charlie started a long career with Bethlehem Steel in Sales and it was in Bethlehem that he met the love of his life, Charlotte. He and Char were married for 63 years and enjoyed a fun filled life with their 4 children and large circle of friends. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Charlie served as Vice President of Philadelphia Steel and Wire before retiring.
Noted for his love of language, sense of humor and shenanigans, Charlie will best be remembered for the many deep and lasting friendships he developed through his life. His heart remained forever close to the ocean and he loved hosting family and friends at the beach house in Avalon, NJ. Proud of his Mayflower lineage, he pursued his passion for genealogy and was well known among the New England genealogy community, including the Mayflower Society, Rhode Island Historical Society, and the New England Historical Society.
Charlie is survived by his four children, Deborah B. McLemore, Wendy L. Bianchi, Charles I. Bearse III, and Cynthia B, Gleason, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by an older sister, Avis Kimball Simmons (Bearse). A celebration of life followed by burial will be held at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1pm. A memorial service will be held at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, PA on January 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Rhode Island Historical Society at 110 Benevolent Street, Providence, RI 02906
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020