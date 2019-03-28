|
BRADY, CHARLES J. "CHICK"
84, of Pawtucket, passed away March 23, 2019. Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Andrew and Alma (Rattie) Brady. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. Chick owned and operated the Peddlers Inn Pub, Pawtucket for 43 years. He is survived by his children, Andrew Brady and wife Laurie Stockwell-Brady and Kelly Brady-Famiglietti and husband Daniel Famiglietti; his grandchildren, Jared Brady, Alison and Brian Famiglietti. He was the brother of the late Andrew Brady and Barbara Carr.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service Saturday, March 30 at 3:30pm in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours 1-3:30pm in the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019