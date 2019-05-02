CASALI, CHARLES J.

96, of Providence, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolina "Rina" (Gelmi) Casali. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Teresa (Bertorelli) Casali.

Charles was the owner of Peerless Liquors in Providence for many years before retiring. Truly a member of America's greatest generation, he was a decorated WW-II U.S. Army veteran.

He was the devoted father of Robert C. Casali and his wife Sandra of Johnston, Elizabeth Perkowski and her husband Paul of Swansea, MA, Gregory P. Casali of Narragansett and the late Anthony A. Casali; loving grandfather of Chris, Lori, Charles, William, Cathryn and Elizabeth; cherished great-grandfather of Brady, Hannah, Andrew, Emilia, Harrison and Nicholas "Miko"; and dear brother of Albert Casali and his wife Angela of Cranston and the late Mufalda "Muffy" Spaziano and Marina Di Sciullo.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 11 a.m.

Entombment with military honors will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2019