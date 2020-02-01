|
Dipollino Sr., Charles J.
Charles J. Dipollino Sr. passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Sheila L. (Crotty) Dipollino for more than 58 years. He was a loving father to his children and their spouses: Patricia of Westerly, Kevin and his wife Kathi of Stonington, Charles Jr. and his wife Linda of Stonington, and Jaclyn Plank and her husband Richard of Marlboro MA. Full obituary and arrangements at www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 1, 2020