Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High Street
Westerly, RI
Charles J. Dipollino Sr.

Charles J. Dipollino Sr. Obituary
Dipollino Sr., Charles J.
Charles J. Dipollino Sr. passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Sheila L. (Crotty) Dipollino for more than 58 years. He was a loving father to his children and their spouses: Patricia of Westerly, Kevin and his wife Kathi of Stonington, Charles Jr. and his wife Linda of Stonington, and Jaclyn Plank and her husband Richard of Marlboro MA. Full obituary and arrangements at www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
