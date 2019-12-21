Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Charles J. Worthington Obituary
WORTHINGTON, CHARLES J.
82, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Husband of 24 years to Shirley D. (Manning) Worthington and the late Theresa Worthington. Father of Joseph, Charles and Jeff Worthington and stepfather of Dawn St. Martin and Lori Flannigan. He also leaves 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:15 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry. Visiting hours Sunday 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
