Charles L. BeaunÈ
BEAUNÈ, CHARLES L.
82, of Cranston, passed away at Cedar Crest Nursing Home Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Spina) Beaunè for 62 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward and Eleanor (Michonski) Beaunè. He was the loving father of Gregory Beaunè and his fiancée Sharron Russell and Gary A. Beaunè and his wife Gail Beaunè, and cherished grandfather of Gregory Beaunè and Eric Beaunè. He was also the brother of the late Walter Beaunè, Eugeina Fredrick, Andrew and Victor Babka and Edward L. Beaunè.
Charles was a proud salesman of the first Ethan Allen Furniture Store in RI. He was also employed by Puritan Chrysler Motors for over 15 years, achieving top salesman for many years. He managed and operated Baskets and More Gift Shop for over 10 years, during that time he befriended many longtime customers. Charles was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church and assisted in services as a eucharist minister.
Charles enjoyed playing golf every week with his dear friend, Bob. He loved playing billiards in a league with his sons and grandchildren. Spending time with his entire family was his greatest joy and most of all he enjoyed to travel with his wife. Our father and husband was loved an remember by everyone that crossed his path. We would like to acknowledge the Cedar Crest Nursing Home staff and Hope Alzheimer's Center for all their unrelenting care for our father and husband.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church 297 Laurel Hill Avenue Providence. Covid protocols will be observed, masks must be worn. Due to Covid restrictions, visitation and burial are private. Donations in Charles' memory may be made to Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue Cranston, RI 02920. Kindly omit flowers. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.

Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
