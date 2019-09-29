|
COOPER, SR., CHARLES L.
Charles L. Cooper, Sr. 90 of Greene, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Frederick and Bertha (Mitchell) Cooper. Charlie was the loving husband to the late Norma F. (Reynolds) Cooper. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & White Dove Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, RI. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, burial will be immediately following with full military honors at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019