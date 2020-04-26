|
RASMUSSEN, CHARLES L.
79, of Jamestown, died April 16, 2020 at Heatherwood Health Care Center. He was the loving husband of Susan C. (Bates) Rasmussen. Born in Fort Dodge, IA, he was a son of the late Donald E. & Dorothy (Weyen) Rasmussen.
Mr. Rasmussen was a Banker with Citizens Bank for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Macon, obtaining the order of "Blue Nose" and the USS Spiegel Grove where he obtained the order of "Golden Shellback." He was an avoid boater, member of the Quonset Davisville Navy Yacht Club and Narragansett Sports Car Club.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his brother, Ned Rasmussen & his wife Susan of Cumberland and brother-in-law Geoff Bates of New Hampshire. He was the uncle of Scott Rasmussen (Marlo) of Wakefield, Chris Rasmussen (Maria) of Sweden, & grand-uncle of Jonquil Rasmussen of Wakefield and Lucas & Louisa of Sweden.
His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 398 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI 02840 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020