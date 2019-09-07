|
RICHARDSON, CHARLES L.
77, of Clear View Dr., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the husband of Edythe M. (Munroe) Richardson for 56 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William F. and Alfreda (Blanchette) Richardson.
Charles was a supervisor in maintenance at URI and for the State of RI for 27 years, retiring in 2007. He previously worked in construction. Charles enjoyed bowling. He also liked to quahog and fish.
He was the father of James S. Richardson (Luna) of Cranston, Anthony M. Richardson (Anicette) of Tampa, Florida, Cheryl A. Stevens of North Smithfield, and the late Charles L. Richardson II and William R. Richardson. Charles was the brother of the late Lionel M. Richardson. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 pm – 4 pm with a Service at 4 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry. Please omit flowers. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019