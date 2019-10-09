Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Charles McGowan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St.
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. McGowan


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles M. McGowan Obituary
McGOWAN, CHARLES M.
72, passed away October 7, 2019. He is survived by a sister, Maria T. McGowan (Machado) and her husband Charles Machado and a niece, Mary Catherine Machado.
Mr. McGowan was a life-long lobsterman in Galilee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 11th at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass 9-10:30am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now