McGOWAN, CHARLES M.
72, passed away October 7, 2019. He is survived by a sister, Maria T. McGowan (Machado) and her husband Charles Machado and a niece, Mary Catherine Machado.
Mr. McGowan was a life-long lobsterman in Galilee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 11th at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass 9-10:30am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019