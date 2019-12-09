|
|
Mansolillo, Charles
86 of Providence, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Charles was born on August 12, 1933, to the late Charles and Ermelinda (Santoro) Mansolillo. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Rainone) for 60 years. Charles worked as a printer for the former S & A Printing Co. He was a member of The Renaissance Alliance lodge #1966 Order of Sons of Italy. Charles was the loving father of Angela Mansolillo and her husband James McNally, Carla Porter, and her husband Fergus, Mary Jo Mansolillo, and her husband Charles Kokolsky, and Charles J. Mansolillo. He also leaves his sister Sue DiMaria. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 8:45 AM from the MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, also known as Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral home, 168 Academy Ave. Providence. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Grace Church, Lafayette St. Johnston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 4-7 PM. Instead of flowers, contributions to 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 1005, Warwick, RI 02886. For information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019