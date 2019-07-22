Home

Charles Munn


1931 - 2019
Charles Munn Obituary
Munn, Charles
Charles Richard Munn, 87, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, Minnesota. He was born Friday, June 26, 1931.
Graveside Services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hickory City Cemetery. Bro. Gary Howse will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 683-2152
Charles graduated from Hickory High School in Hickory, MS, East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS, and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. He was an army veteran who worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services for many years. Mr. Munn was on the Board of Directors of the Seattle, Providence, and San Francisco Junior Chambers of Commerce and was a recipient of several Jaycee and Community Awards, including Outstanding Young Man of America.
He was preceded in death by parents, L.M. & Edith Parks Munn; four sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include several nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 22, 2019
