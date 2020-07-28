PALEY, CHARLES P. "Chuck"
age 84, of Providence, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Youngstown, OH, he was the son of the late Panayotis "Pete" Palaiologos and Sophia (Lambrinos) Palaiologos. His sister, Mary Wellman, pre-deceased him. He was the beloved husband of Ann-Marie (Nardi) Paley for 49 years.Following graduation from Brown in 1958 he returned to the mid West. Chuck honorably served in the Army National Guard while employed in retail management positions by W.T. Grant. By the late-1960's job changes brought him to Manhattan where he married Ann-Marie in 1970 and welcomed a son, Sean Charles, in 1973. A man of inevitable kindness, Chuck loved learning about each person he met. He channeled this into a mid-life career change. With a Masters in Social Work from Hunter College he joined the Psychiatry Department at Metropolitan Hospital. Chuck completed Hunter's Post-Masters Program in Individual Therapy and started a part-time private practice. Work time was balanced by family weekends in Remsenburg, NY. He loved hosting a yearly Christmas Brunch, yardsailing, (more about people met than objects bought); and especially membership in the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Chuck was pleased this church was the setting of Sean's 2002 marriage to Caitlin McGrath and his backyard the reception venue. 2007 brought 2 milestones: retirement and grand-fatherhood. He and Annie divided their year between Remsenburg and Atlanta; paid employment became volunteer work. 2008 was his 50th Reunion. Besides re-kindled friendships Chuck acquired a Brown University cap which became his signature headgear for the rest of his life. 2012 brought a second grandchild but much worsened Parkinson's. The Rhode Island Christmas visit became months in assisted living which eventually became an accessible Providence apartment. Despite Parkinson's inexorable progression, Chuck enjoyed grandchildren visits, holidays with Caitlin's family, and new friendships with other residents. In 2019 he and Annie realized their dream of a train trip through the Canadian Rockies. In April Chuck was hospitalized for Covid-19 pneumonia. He survived only to succumb to a wound infection. He is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie; son, Sean Charles, daughter-in-law, Caitlin McGrath and grandchildren Charles "Charlie" and Arden Paley of Cranston; nieces Adrianne Fairley, Liz Wellman and Sofia Wellman, and grand-nephew Nicholas Wellman, all of Atlanta and nephew John Higgins of Roy, UT; and many, many friends. Services will take place 10 AM Wednesday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston, followed by burial at Swan Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Chuck's memory to the Parkinson's Disease Association or Hope Hospice in Providence. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com