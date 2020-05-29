Mallery, Charles "Chuck" R.

Charles (Chuck) Robert Mallery, a former resident of Providence, Rhode Island passed away at his home in Puerto Vallerta, Mexico with his husband Wallace R. Demary, Jr. by his side on May 4, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Chuck had a twinkle in his eye and was always ready to laugh. He was a joy to be around and will be missed by his many friends in both countries. He and Wally were together for over 50 years. They met following the completion of Chuck's tour of duty in the United States Navy aboard the USS Essex which was involved in the quarantine of Cuba during the missile crisis.

Following his Navy service, Chuck worked in the banking industry. He was a branch manager at Key Bank and an auditor with Citizens Bank in Providence, from which he retired in 2005. Following Chuck and Wally's respective retirements they made the decision to move permanently to Puerto Vallerta, a favorite vacation destination of theirs that they had been visiting annually for over 30 years.

In addition to Wally, Chuck is survived by his sisters Lois-Anne O'Brien (husband Pat), Virginia Lynch (husband John) and his brother Burris (wife Elin). He was predeceased by his sister Laura. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Valerie Lorette (Demary) and his brother-in-law Jeff Demary, loved nieces and nephews from both sides of the family and his beloved dog, Naava. Chuck was the son of Calvin and Jeannette Quinn Mallery and was born on August 21, 1940 in Albany, New York.



