Charles Richard "Chuck" Brule Jr.
1973 - 2020
Brule Jr., Charles "Chuck" Richard
Charles "Chuck" Richard Brule Jr., 47, of Barrington, RI, died, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital. Providence, RI.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of Charles R. and Bette (Polaski) Brule.
Chuck loved his family, friends, and pets. He was a dedicated Patriots fan. He was a kind, loving and gentle soul.
He is survived by his parents, Charles R. and Bette Brule of Barrington, RI, a brother, Christopher Brule of Barrington, RI a niece, Adriana Brule also of Barrington, and his fiancée Lisa Elliot of East Providence, RI.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Chuck's family is very grateful for all the special care and concern he received at Evergreen Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Activities Department, 1 Evergreen Drive, East Providence, RI, 02908. Please send gift cards for craft supplies.
On-line condolences please visit- www.wjsmithfh.com
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral & Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
