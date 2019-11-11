|
Richardson, Charles
Charles H. Richardson, 99, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jeanne (Tierney) Richardson.
There will be a funeral service for Mr. Richardson on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 11:00 am in the funeral home prior to the service. His burial will be with full Military Honors in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. For the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2019