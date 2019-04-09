DAVEY, CHARLES S.

81, of Cape Coral FL, passed away on Monday March 25, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Fannie (Moretti) Davey. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Francis and Hannah (Hannon) Davey. Charles was an Airforce veteran. He was a probation, parole officer for the State of RI for many years before retirement. Despite being a life-long Red Sox fan he was the head of security for the Minnesota Twins during spring training for many years.

Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Carolyn McGuire and her husband Dr. D. Thompson of Bangor, ME, Charles Davey, Jr. and his wife Blanche of Warwick and Anthony Davey and his wife Emily of Smithfield; loving grandfather of Samantha and Jason Davey and Sean McGuire and Casey McGuire and her husband William Gardner. He was the dear brother of Christina Davey of Cranston and the late Brother Raymond Davey, Mary Dionne, Catherine Hogan and John Davey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial in Mary Mother Mankind Church 25 Fourth St. North Providence on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours are Thursday April 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: 20 Hemingway Drive Riverside, RI 02915 or The Impossible Dream 575 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886.

