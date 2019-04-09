The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother Mankind Church
25 Fourth St.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles S. Davey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles S. Davey Obituary
DAVEY, CHARLES S.
81, of Cape Coral FL, passed away on Monday March 25, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Fannie (Moretti) Davey. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Francis and Hannah (Hannon) Davey. Charles was an Airforce veteran. He was a probation, parole officer for the State of RI for many years before retirement. Despite being a life-long Red Sox fan he was the head of security for the Minnesota Twins during spring training for many years.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Carolyn McGuire and her husband Dr. D. Thompson of Bangor, ME, Charles Davey, Jr. and his wife Blanche of Warwick and Anthony Davey and his wife Emily of Smithfield; loving grandfather of Samantha and Jason Davey and Sean McGuire and Casey McGuire and her husband William Gardner. He was the dear brother of Christina Davey of Cranston and the late Brother Raymond Davey, Mary Dionne, Catherine Hogan and John Davey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial in Mary Mother Mankind Church 25 Fourth St. North Providence on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Thursday April 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: 20 Hemingway Drive Riverside, RI 02915 or The Impossible Dream 575 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now