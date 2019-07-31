Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Charles S. Sanders Obituary
SANDERS, CHARLES S.
81, formerly of North Providence, died on July 28, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria (Jannello) Sanders and the son of the late Earl and Lillian (Page) Sanders.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Christine Greco of Kissimmee, FL and Maryann Nicastro of Fredericksburg, VA, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister, Marjorie Beeler of Naperville, IL, his brother-in-law, Anthony Janello of North Providence, and his beloved dog, Chico. He was the brother of the late Earl Sanders, Jr. and Violet Carbone.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903 (www.parl.org) www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
