Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Elmwood Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sciaraffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sciaraffa


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Sciaraffa Obituary
SCIARAFFA, CHARLES
SCIARAFFA Jr., CARLO "CHARLES", 94, of Mendon Road, Cumberland, passed peacefully Saturday (12/28/2019) at Landmark Medical Center. Born in Providence a son of the late Carlo, Sr. and Jessie (Allan) Sciaraffa. He was the husband of the late Anne (Boyle) Sciaraffa.
Charlie was the owner of Park Avenue Engraving for over fifty years. He was a graduate of RI School of Design. He was a past master mason of Roosevelt lodge. He is pictured on the Slater Mills Tour Magazine dressed as Sam Slater and was a member of the Blackstone Valley River Tourism group. He was a member of the US Navy during WWII
He is survived by a son Paul E. Sciaraffa of Cumberland, a daughter, Susan A. (Dr. Thomas Horn) Sciaraffa of North Grosvenordale, CT., a granddaughter Erin (Michael) Greer and two great grandchildren Emma and Lucas Dodd. He was brother of the late Norma Giviens.
His life will be celebrated Monday with calling hours 5-7pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Tuesday in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue, Cranston at 10:0am. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -