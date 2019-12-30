|
|
SCIARAFFA, CHARLES
SCIARAFFA Jr., CARLO "CHARLES", 94, of Mendon Road, Cumberland, passed peacefully Saturday (12/28/2019) at Landmark Medical Center. Born in Providence a son of the late Carlo, Sr. and Jessie (Allan) Sciaraffa. He was the husband of the late Anne (Boyle) Sciaraffa.
Charlie was the owner of Park Avenue Engraving for over fifty years. He was a graduate of RI School of Design. He was a past master mason of Roosevelt lodge. He is pictured on the Slater Mills Tour Magazine dressed as Sam Slater and was a member of the Blackstone Valley River Tourism group. He was a member of the US Navy during WWII
He is survived by a son Paul E. Sciaraffa of Cumberland, a daughter, Susan A. (Dr. Thomas Horn) Sciaraffa of North Grosvenordale, CT., a granddaughter Erin (Michael) Greer and two great grandchildren Emma and Lucas Dodd. He was brother of the late Norma Giviens.
His life will be celebrated Monday with calling hours 5-7pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Tuesday in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue, Cranston at 10:0am. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019