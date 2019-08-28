|
|
McPHILLIPS, CHARLES T.
65, of Bristol, died Monday August 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence. He was the husband of Jeannie (Ferreira) McPhillips , they have been married for over 40 years.
His funeral will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:00am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in in St. Mary's Church , 330 Wood Street Bristol.
Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Friday morning from 9:00am – 10:30am.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019