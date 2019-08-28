Home

St Mary's Church Of Bristol
330 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-3300
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
330 Wood Street
Bristol, RI
View Map
Charles T. McPhillips Obituary
McPHILLIPS, CHARLES T.
65, of Bristol, died Monday August 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence. He was the husband of Jeannie (Ferreira) McPhillips , they have been married for over 40 years.
His funeral will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:00am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in in St. Mary's Church , 330 Wood Street Bristol.
Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Friday morning from 9:00am – 10:30am.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
