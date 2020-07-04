1/1
Charles Thomas Schifino
1945 - 2020
SCHIFINO, CHARLES THOMAS
Charles Thomas Schifino, 74, was born in East Providence, RI, on August 23, 1945 and passed away unexpectedly at home in Warwick, RI, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Camille Schifino, his daughter, Cristen Schifino Newman, son-in-law, James Newman, grandson, Lincoln Charles, and step-grandchildren, Aaron and Calista. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Schifino and Ruth Jackson Slater. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday July 6th at 10:00am in St. Luke's Episcopal Church 99 Peirce St. in East Greenwich, RI followed by a Burial with Military Honors in Swan Point Cemetery 585 Blackstone Blvd Providence. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A repast following the Cemetery will be at the Schifino's home. The Charles T. Schifino Memorial Scholarship has been set up at Sail Newport. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to "The Charles T. Schifino Memorial Scholarship", c/o Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Dr., Newport, RI 02840. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence with the family plaese visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
July 3, 2020
Camille Steve and I send our deepest sympathy on the passing of Charlie. We have had many good times at the EG yacht club and will cherish those times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ann Daigneault
Friend
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
and rest Charles in peace.
Stavros Tsombaris
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I was so sorry to hear Camille if there is anything you might need in the future please don't forget you have friends to help you get through.
Margie Cook
Friend
