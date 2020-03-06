|
VELARDO, CHARLES V. 'Charlie"
age 72, of Victory Highway, West Greenwich, passed away at home on February 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rachel (Mellor) Velardo for 30 years. Born in Newton, MA, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Angela (Arena) Velardo.
Charlie worked as a customer service representative for United Airlines for 31 years. He loved his golfing and tinkering, racing a sailboat and driving his Mustang Coyote. Charlie was graced with a wonderful circle of friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Joseph A. Velardo, Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Seekonk. He was the brother-in-law of Tuie Mellor of N. Kingstown, John Neale and his wife Cindy Mellor-Neale of Foster, William Cunningham and his wife Libby Mellor-Cunningham of Exeter, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 1 great niece and 4 great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life on Monday (3/9) at 10am in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Attleboro, MA. Calling hours will be held on Sunday (3/8) from 4-7pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to . www.rebellofuneralhome.com
