Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
99 Peirce St
East Greenwich, RI
View Map

Charles V. "Charlie" Velardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. "Charlie" Velardo Obituary
VELARDO, CHARLES V. 'Charlie"
age 72, of Victory Highway, West Greenwich, passed away at home on February 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rachel (Mellor) Velardo for 30 years. Born in Newton, MA, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Angela (Arena) Velardo.
Charlie worked as a customer service representative for United Airlines for 31 years. He loved his golfing and tinkering, racing a sailboat and driving his Mustang Coyote. Charlie was graced with a wonderful circle of friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Joseph A. Velardo, Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Seekonk. He was the brother-in-law of Tuie Mellor of N. Kingstown, John Neale and his wife Cindy Mellor-Neale of Foster, William Cunningham and his wife Libby Mellor-Cunningham of Exeter, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 1 great niece and 4 great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life on Monday (3/9) at 10am in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Attleboro, MA. Calling hours will be held on Sunday (3/8) from 4-7pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to . www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -