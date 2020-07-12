PRINGLE, CHARLES W. SR.
89, of Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford, died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Josephine A. (Iervolino) Pringle.
His Funeral will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, 118 Taunton Avenue, East Providence at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com