Woodie, CharlesIt is with a heavy heart that the family of Charlie Woodie, age 75, announces his peaceful passing on September 26, 2020.He is survived by his wife Joan of Foxborough, MA, and sons Christopher, Michael, and Edward of R.I., daughter Pamela of N. Attleboro, sisters Anna Argenio of R.I., Patricia DeBerardis of Naples, FL., and the late Barbara Devine of R.I.The funeral was private. To send a condolence please visit the following website. www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com