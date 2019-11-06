|
|
BARRETT, CHARLOTTE A. (CARR)
88, died Saturday November 2 at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Coleman H. Barrett. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Carr and Mary (Donahue) Carr, she had retired to Narragansett 25 years ago after living in Pawtucket and Lincoln. Charlotte worked for Industrial National Bank, Collier Wire and Kenney Manufacturing in operations, HR and inventory control respectively retiring in 1994 to care for her husband in his illness. She was a communicant of St Mary's Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett She was predeceased by her step-brother Kenneth Carr and is survived by her two sons, Kevin of Narragansett and Mark of Lincoln and three grandsons, KC of Jamestown, Mark R. of Lincoln and Christopher of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews Her funeral will be held Friday November 8th with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM at St Mary's Star of the Sea 864 Pt Judith Rd, Narragansett.Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday, November 7th from 5-7 PM at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield RI 02879. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to St Mary's Star of the Sea Church Building Fund. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019