Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church
72 Central Street
Narragansett, RI
View Map

Charlotte A. (Rutstrom) Silvia

Charlotte A. (Rutstrom) Silvia Obituary
SILVIA, CHARLOTTE A. (RUTSTROM)
72, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. She was the wife of Robert J. Silvia; mother of Stacey L. Chadronet (Thomas); sister of twin siblings, Dante Rutstrom and Kerry McGrath; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Claire Chadronet. She was the sister of the late Debra Kennedy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10am in St. Peter's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 72 Central Street, Narragansett. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. VISITING HOURS Tuesday from 4-8pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
