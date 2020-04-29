|
L'HEUREUX, CHARLOTTE M. (ROSSI)
85, of Hope, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alcide J. L'Heureux. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Rossi. Charlotte worked as a medical assistant for Bayside OBGYN in Providence for many years before retiring.
Charlotte is survived by her loving children, Marianne M. Cipriano of Cranston, Kimberly M. Bollella of North Providence, Paul J. L'Heureux of Bristol and the late Linda K. Beaufort; step-children, Yvonne L. Cootes and the late Rhonda M. Alves; cherished grandchildren, Vincenzo L. Bollella of Central Falls and Kayla Beaufort and her daughter Savannah Vaidais of Cranston; dear siblings, Gloria Franklin of West Warwick, Sylvia Franklin of Delaware, Joseph Rossi of Utah, Richard Rossi of North Carolina, Carl Rossi of Utah and the late Gertrude Sciolto, Glenna Carine and Florine Foley. She is also survived by six step- grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. A live stream of her service can be viewed on Friday, May 1st at 10:00am. www.Facebook.com/NardolilloFH. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020