Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Barrington United Methodist Church
230 Washington Road
Barrington, RI
Charlotte R. Harrison


1924 - 2020
Charlotte R. Harrison Obituary
HARRISON, Charlotte R.
95, of Barrington, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Evergreen House Health Center in East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John Harrison; they had been married 66 years at the time of his passing. Born in Crumpler, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late George N. and Mary (Bradley) Whitt. She worked at RI Lace Works in Barrington for 13 years and then later at Jalbert's Pharmacy in Riverside from 1966 until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of the Barrington United Methodist Church where she was active for many years. She was an avid bowler, having bowled with the "Jewels" and later the "Alley Cats" for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Harrison Reilly and her son-in-law John Reilly of Barrington as well as over 30 nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Floyd Whitt, Gertrude Pencak, Helen Thompson, Georgie Lusk, Dorothy Carlsen, Amelia Whitt, William Whitt and Mack Whitt.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted, however a memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Barrington United Methodist Church, 230 Washington Road, Barrington. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Barrington United Methodist Church would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements made by Smith-Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
