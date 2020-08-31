Chicarella, Chelsea Ann (Conlon)38, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her parents and sisters at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.Born in Portland, Maine on July 30, 1982, she was a daughter of Joseph E. Conlon (Tricia Conlon) of West Palm Beach, FL and Hope Jay Conlon (Charles MacEacheron) of Hyannis, MA.Besides her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Callie Ann Brown and Stella Francis Chicarella; sisters, Hannah J. Reynolds and Brittany L. Burt (Michael Burt) and stepsiblings Julie R. Scott (Ryan Scott) and Joseph T. Malm; grandmother Peg Conlon; fiancé Charles Olsen and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10AM-12Noon at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Rt. 5, Greenwood, Warwick (Exit 12A on I-95). Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at all times. Her funeral and burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at