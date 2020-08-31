1/1
Chelsea Ann (Conlon) Chicarella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chelsea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chicarella, Chelsea Ann (Conlon)
38, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her parents and sisters at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Born in Portland, Maine on July 30, 1982, she was a daughter of Joseph E. Conlon (Tricia Conlon) of West Palm Beach, FL and Hope Jay Conlon (Charles MacEacheron) of Hyannis, MA.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Callie Ann Brown and Stella Francis Chicarella; sisters, Hannah J. Reynolds and Brittany L. Burt (Michael Burt) and stepsiblings Julie R. Scott (Ryan Scott) and Joseph T. Malm; grandmother Peg Conlon; fiancé Charles Olsen and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10AM-12Noon at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Rt. 5, Greenwood, Warwick (Exit 12A on I-95). Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at all times. Her funeral and burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved