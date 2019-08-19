|
|
BROWNING, CHERYL A.
69, of Wakefield, passed away Friday. She was the beloved wife of David P. Browning for 38 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late E. Richard and Antonetta (Ragosta) Scalzi. Mrs. Browning was employed at Thundermist, prior to retiring. She was an accomplished singer and sang professionally with a rock band, a wedding band, at the Marriot and the former Larchwood Inn. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening.
Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter and her husband, Pamela and Stephen Neri, and their son James Neri of Narragansett; and a brother, Richard Scalzi of North Providence. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am Thursday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019