Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Browning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Browning Obituary
BROWNING, CHERYL A.
69, of Wakefield, passed away Friday. She was the beloved wife of David P. Browning for 38 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late E. Richard and Antonetta (Ragosta) Scalzi. Mrs. Browning was employed at Thundermist, prior to retiring. She was an accomplished singer and sang professionally with a rock band, a wedding band, at the Marriot and the former Larchwood Inn. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening.
Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter and her husband, Pamela and Stephen Neri, and their son James Neri of Narragansett; and a brother, Richard Scalzi of North Providence. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am Thursday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now