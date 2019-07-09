Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Cheryl Ann Crook-Corsa

Cheryl Ann Crook-Corsa Obituary
CROOK-CORSA, Cheryl Ann
61, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Coventry Skilled Nursing. Born in Richmond, Virginia, she was a beloved daughter of Virginia (Robinson) and the late Clayborn Corsa; devoted mother of Ian Crook and his wife, Heather, and Jared Crook; sister of Sidney Corsa, Ellen Fleetwood, and Christopher Corsa; loving grandmother of Lilyana and Declan Crook. Cheryl was employed as a Police Dispatcher for the Cranston Police Department and the Smithfield Police Department. She was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America Local #1217. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, butterflies, her dogs Sassy and Max, and was a wine connoisseur.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ALS Association, 2374 Post Road, #103, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
