GRAY, CHERYL L.

73, of Fenwick Road, Riverside, died peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. Gray.

Born in Garden City, NY, a daughter of the late Martin and Bernice (Sanders) Kottler, she lived in Riverside for the past 12 years previously residing in Barrington for 28 years.

Mrs. Gray was a graduate of Centre College and received her Master's Degree from the University of Maine. She was a teacher for the Bristol-Warren School Department for many years.

Cheryl was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church and the Barrington Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and spending time with her loving grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle A. Gray of Barrington; a son, Adam P. Gray and his wife Allison of Ellington, CT; four grandchildren, Morgan Medeiros, Brandon Medeiros, Ethan Gray and Isabel Gray and a great granddaughter, Stella Gray. She was the mother of the late J. Michael Gray.

A private graveside committal service will be held in the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, CT. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Cheryl's memory to St. James Lutheran Church, 49 Middle Highway, Barrington, RI, 02806 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019