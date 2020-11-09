HAYES, CHERYL M.
Cheryl M. Hayes, 59, of White Rock Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. Born on April 3, 1961 in Warwick, RI, she was the wife of Richard Hayes. They were married for twenty-four years. She was the daughter of Ruth (Johnson) Jarrell and the late Jesse Jarrell.
Cheryl was a registered nurse for the last twenty years helping people in their hour of need. She enjoyed Bud Light, her family and especially her dogs.
Besides her husband, Cheryl is survived by three children; Jesse Michael, David Hayes and Tyler Hayes, a brother; Wayne Jarrell, two sisters; Donna Fenner and Gail Pitts, and her three dogs; Lilly, Levi and Sky.
Cheryl's services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, at Cheryl's request, she would ask of you to perform a random act of kindness.
