Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris (Zuleger) Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris (Zuleger) Murphy Obituary
MURPHY, CHRIS (ZULEGER)
91, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor. She was the wife of the late Richard Fortune and a daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Bertha (Chayet) Zuleger. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. She was the beloved mother of Lori Fortune and her husband, Dave Goff, and the late Brett Fortune; grandmother of Antone Lamoia, and sister of the late Loretta Carpenter.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now