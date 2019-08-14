|
MURPHY, CHRIS (ZULEGER)
91, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor. She was the wife of the late Richard Fortune and a daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Bertha (Chayet) Zuleger. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. She was the beloved mother of Lori Fortune and her husband, Dave Goff, and the late Brett Fortune; grandmother of Antone Lamoia, and sister of the late Loretta Carpenter.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019