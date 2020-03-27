|
|
DiCARLO, Chrispino "Chris" J.
96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes "Ida" M. (Zuromski) DiCarlo.
Born in West Warwick, a son of the late Pietro and Carmella (Padula) DiCarlo, he resided in Pawtucket most of his life.
A World War II U.S. Army veteran, Chris was a letter carrier for the Pawtucket Post Office for eleven years before retiring in 1984. He was previously a Production Controller at Quonset Point Naval Air Station for thirty-one years.
Chris leaves two sisters, Mary Ruzzo and Vera Begos; three brothers, Armando, Joseph and Richard DiCarlo and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Palma Pucino, Madeline Diamonte, Peter DiCarlo, Jr. and Albina DiLibero.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. His funeral followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Raphael Academy, 123 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
In accordance with the President, Governor, Department of Health and CDC there will be a MAXIMUM of 10 guests allowed in the funeral home at any given time.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2020