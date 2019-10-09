Home

Christina M. Golden

Christina M. Golden Obituary
GOLDEN, CHRISTINA M.
39, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of Marsha (Travis) Brooks and the late Michael J. Silvestro. Besides her mother, she is survived by a daughter Sophia Marie Golden; three sisters, Jennifer Robb, Heather Pummer-Snoen, Jessica Brooks, and one brother David Pummer. Her funeral and burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
