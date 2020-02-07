|
|
DelGIGANTE, CHRISTINA N. (Morenzi)
91, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Robert J. DelGigante (Ret. Lt. CFD). Beloved mother of Sheila A. Amaral (Anthony) and Valerie J. Morgan (Larry) and the late Eric M. DelGigante. Her funeral is Monday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston. VISITATION Sunday 3-6 p.m. Full obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020