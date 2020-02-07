The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston, RI
Christina N. (Morenzi) DelGigante Obituary
DelGIGANTE, CHRISTINA N. (Morenzi)
91, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Robert J. DelGigante (Ret. Lt. CFD). Beloved mother of Sheila A. Amaral (Anthony) and Valerie J. Morgan (Larry) and the late Eric M. DelGigante. Her funeral is Monday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston. VISITATION Sunday 3-6 p.m. Full obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
