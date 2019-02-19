|
|
PESARE, CHRISTINA R. (PETERSON)
age 90, of Warwick, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, of 52 years, Anthony A. Pesare on September 22, 2002. Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and Alice (Creighton) Peterson.
Christina was a nurse's assistant at the RI Medical Center for over 20 years. Prior to her career as a nurse's assistant she worked in the jewelry industry in Providence, where she met her husband Anthony.
She is survived by her loving children, Anthony M. Pesare and his wife Mary of Middletown, Linda C. Cameron of Warwick and Susan R. Marovelli and her husband Dante III of Warwick. Her brother Albert Peterson, grandchildren, Jen Pesare, Amy Pesare, Melinda Butler, Melissa Cameron, Anthony Marovelli and Dante J. Marovelli, IV, and great grandchildren Julianna, Alexis, Michaela, Joshua and Jared. She was predeceased by her sister the late Phyllis Genga of Newport, RI.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Timothy Church, Warwick. Interment will be at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019