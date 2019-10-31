|
|
JOHNSTON, CHRISTINE A. (GRIMALDI)
67, passed away unexpectedly, peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at home in West Warwick. She was the loving wife of James "Skip" L. Johnston for 40 wonderful years. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Sarah L. (Fitzgerald) Grimaldi.
Christine was recently retired from RIPTA where she had been a respected and valued employee for over 20 years. She received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees all while working full time. Christine loved to run, golf, hike, cook, write poems and spend time with her continuously growing family.
Besides her husband Skip, she is survived by his step-daughter Allison Shunney; three granddaughters: Bryn, Logan and Rylee Shunney; five siblings: Lois Langs, Joseph Grimaldi, Keith Grimaldi, Jaymie Haley and Jacqueline Hogan; nieces and nephews: Eric and Samantha Langs, Teddy, Britney and Victoria Haley, Madelyn Grimaldi, Michael and Katherine Hogan; and great nieces and nephews: Lylah, Tony, Scarlett and Hazel.
A Catholic Prayer Service will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 E. Greenwich Ave. West Warwick on Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. followed with a burial in Quidnessett Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-6 PM. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the RI Blood Bank. For full obituary and remembrances go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2019