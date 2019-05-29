|
Martiny, Christine A.,
73, of Wakefield passed away at home on Friday May 17, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph R. Martiny.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia ( Linehan ) McCaughey.
Mrs. Martiny was a graduate of the URI Extension and worked as a secretary for Verizon until her retirement. She was the recipient of many accommodations from her career with Verizon. Christine was an avid reader who loved mystery and suspense novels.
Besides her husband she leaves a daughter Lisa Martiny and her husband David Crounse of Underhill, VT, brothers, Charles McCaughey and his wife Robin of Warwick, Michael McCaughey and his companion Gioia Desimone of Warwick, Daniel McCaughey of Coventry, Barry McCaughey and his wife Sandra of Florida, her sister Nancy Mycroft and her husband John of Wakefield, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Jake.
There will be a celebration of Life held at her brother Michael's home located at 228 Natick Avenue, Warwick, RI on Saturday June 29th from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. All who knew her are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the East Greenwich Animal Protection League. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019