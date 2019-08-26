The Providence Journal Obituaries
STROSCIO, CHRISTINE ANGELA
55, of Cranston passed away at home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Josephine (DiGianfilippo) Stroscio. Christine was office assistant, garden shop helper, and mail delivery clerk.
She is survived by her siblings: Francis J. Stroscio, Joseph A. Stroscio and wife Frances, Jean M. Ricci and husband Frank G. Ricci, Donna B. Nardella and Sylvia Stroscio. Christine is also survived by nine nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. CALLING HOURS Monday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Access Point RI 32 Glen View Drive, Cranston, RI 02920. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
