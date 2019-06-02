Home

PEREIRA, Christine C. (Carvalho)
of Rhinebeck, NY, and formerly of Cumberland, RI, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Richard Pereira.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Lydia (Freitas) Carvalho. She resided in Rhinebeck, NY for the past 31 years, and previously in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, RI.
Christine received a Bachelor's of Arts in Mathematics from Rhode Island College.
She was employed as a computer programmer for the Community College of Rhode Island and later with IBM for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christine's memory to a .
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019
