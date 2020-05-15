|
GRENIER, CHRISTINE E. (WHITEHEAD)
87, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020 at Briarcliffe Manor Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Hilda Whitehead.
Christine was a graduate of North Providence High School where she became a member of the RI Honor Society. She was a past employee of Fleet Bank in Providence, RI. Christine loved raising her three sons and they loved her very much.
Christine was a longtime member of the Church of the Holy Nativity in Seekonk, MA, Trinity Episcopal Church in North Scituate, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Cumberland.
She is survived by three children, Stephen Grenier and his wife Cindy of Cumberland, David Grenier and his wife Claudia of East Providence, and Joseph Grenier and his wife Lisa of Warwick, as well as four grandchildren, Elaine, Holly, Ben, and Emme Grenier. Christine is also survived be her brother Robert Whitehead of North Conway, NH.
Services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020