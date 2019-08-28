|
SALOMON, CHRISTINE K.
85, formerly of Cumberland, RI, died peacefully on August 17 at her daughter's home in Maine, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Erich W. Salomon; her son, Richard E. Salomon Sr., of Cumberland, RI; her daughter, Pamela J. Benner, and her husband, Richard W. Benner, of Camden, ME; her grandson, Richard E. Salomon Jr., of Providence, RI; her granddaughter, Ashly L. Salomon, of Fern Park, FL; and her niece, Monika Forstner, and nephew, Rudolf Jakob, both of Germany.
Born in Bamberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Georg and Margarete (Wellein) Doering. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rudolf Doering, Elisabeth Doering, and Luise Jakob, all of Germany.
Christine "Christel" Salomon emigrated to the United States at the age of 17. She improved her English at night school and worked as a nanny. Christine was drawn to German Dramatic Society events, where she met Erich at a masquerade ball.
After raising her children, she volunteered as a physical therapy aide at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA, and was later employed there as a PT aide until she retired in her 70s. Christine loved her work.
Both outgoing and empathetic, Christine reached out to strangers and friends alike with warmth and enthusiasm.
One of Christine's lifelong interests was astrology. She was skilled at determining, and remembering, the astrological signs of friends and acquaintances. Her favorite activities were stargazing, reading, walking with friends, and being outdoors, especially to admire the flower gardens Erich planted. She loved music and ballroom dancing, and often sang German Lieder as she went about her day. She was an excellent cook and baker, and all looked forward in particular to her specialties: German Christmas cookies, fall apple and plum tarts, potato salad—year-round—and Sauerbraten and Beef Rouladen. She eagerly shared her recipes.
After moving to Maine with Erich in early 2018, she thrived at Bartlett Woods, a retirement community where she quickly made friends and enjoyed new opportunities to be creative, from coloring to flower arranging to making lovely crafts.
Auf Wiedersehen to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend.
Her funeral and burial were private. For complete obituary, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019