Our friend Tina was a loving & giving person. Although she faced many challenges all her life, she never gave up & was always ready to lend a helping hand to others. We will always remember the wonderful times we spent with with Tina & Irv in RIthe laughs, the conversations & the great meals. She always made us feel like part of the family.

Tina & I loved to meet at the water for breakfast or lunch & spend hours talking about our lives & what roads life led you down. She loved being near the water.

We have 3 of her lovely paintings (she called them practice pieces) & we will always cherish them. We will never forget the road trip the 4 of us took to the Carolinas.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn her passing.

Rest In Peace, Dear Tina.

Linda & Ramon Bolanos

Friend