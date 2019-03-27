|
|
CROWLEY, RSM, SISTER CHRISTINE M.
89, a Sister of Mercy for 71 years, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mount Saint Rita Health Center.
She was the daughter of the late George R. and Alice (Smith) Crowley and the sister of the late Mary L. Durkin, Catherine Norton, Margaret H. Muir, Alice T. Green, George R., Jr., Joseph H. and Daniel F. Crowley. Sister Christine is survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She will be missed by many, especially her dear friend, Mercy Associate Ann Marie Sloan, with whom she lived for over forty years.
Sister Christine taught in many diocesan schools in Rhode Island for up to thirty-five years; served as Principal in Tyler School in South Providence, and in Belize at Holy Redeemer Boys School. In her later years, she volunteered at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre.
Her years in the classroom were recognized by a teaching award presented to her in 1998. As stated in the award, "her fierce determination for all her students to succeed has turned many young lives around and has enabled many young women and men to realize they can indeed succeed." Their lives are a fitting tribute to her living out of the motto of her religious life, "To live by love".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visitation in the Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019