SULLIVAN, CHRISTINE M. (HEALEY)
61, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Daughter of James and Corrine Healey. Mother of Thomas "TJ" and James Sullivan. Sister of Laurie Masterson, Jacqueline O'Brien (Jim), and Mary Jamiel (Kurt). Grandmother of 2. Fiance of Christopher Hopkins.
Visiting hour, with social distance guidelines, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Noon) in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3), Coventry. Full Obituary at IANNOTTIFH.com
