Christine M. (Healey) Sullivan
SULLIVAN, CHRISTINE M. (HEALEY)
61, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Daughter of James and Corrine Healey. Mother of Thomas "TJ" and James Sullivan. Sister of Laurie Masterson, Jacqueline O'Brien (Jim), and Mary Jamiel (Kurt). Grandmother of 2. Fiance of Christopher Hopkins.
Visiting hour, with social distance guidelines, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Noon) in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3), Coventry. Full Obituary at IANNOTTIFH.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 23, 2020
Chrissy...a sweet, caring, smiling, loving and full of life friend. Will forever remember so many unforgettable memories.
Linda Rogers
Linda Rogers
Friend
September 23, 2020
Chrissy...a sweet, funny, smiling, caring, loving and full of life friend for so many memorable and unforgettable years.
Linda Rogers
Linda Rogers
Friend
